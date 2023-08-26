12 killed, 80 injured in Madagascar stadium stampede

At least 12 people were killed while 80 sustained injuries on Friday afternoon after a huge crowd of sports fans tried to enter Madagascar’s national stadium, prior to the opening ceremony of the 11th Indian Ocean Island Games.

According to media reports, the tragic event occurred because there was “pushing and shoving”. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance.

President Andry Rajoelina asked the crowd inside the stadium to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

“There are about 50,000 of us in the stadium,” said Rajoelina.

“The state is covering the medical costs of the injured and on behalf of all the institutions, I offer my condolences to the families of the victims,” he added.

The 11th edition of IOIG is slated to run from August 25 to September 3.

Teams from Reunion, Seychelles, Comoros, Mauritius, Madagascar and Mayotte are competing alongside Maldives in this year’s games.

In 2019, at least 15 people died and 75 others were injured in a similar stampede at the same venue.

Before that, on September 9, 2018, another stampede at the entrance to the stadium left one person dead and 47 others injured during a soccer match between Madagascar and Senegal.