Ayesha Omar enjoys boat trip in US

Spiffy actress and singer Ayesha Omar needs no introduction in the world of showbiz, as she has already established herself to a great extent.

As the diva is present in the United States to witness the thrilling US Masters T10 League and support the New York Warriors, she is also enjoying her trip a great deal.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a fresh click in which she is seen enjoying a boat trip and putting on blackish attire.

View this post on Instagram

With a meaningful caption for the photo, she penned, “The hardest and best lesson to learn in life is which bridges to cross and which to burn. Happy burning you all.”

Few days back, she shared a set of multiple pictures flanked by many Pakistani and other stars in the United States.

View this post on Instagram

Prominent among the snaps were Momin Saqib, Ali Haider, Fakhre Alam, Sanam Jung, Nargis Fakhri, Sunil Shetty, Aijaz Aslam, Humayun Saeed, and Shaista Lodhi.

It seems as if Ayesha Omar had great joy during her trip to the US. She posted on her Instagram post, “What a vibe. This trip was something else. Something so special. One for the books”.

Due to her fiery content and immense popularity, Ayesha Omar has over 5.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Earlier, Sanam Jung had shown her support for the New York Warriors in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament.

View this post on Instagram

Jung took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a New York Warriors jersey. “Supporting,” she captioned the photo.

The US Master T10 tournament is being held in the United States from August 18 to 27.

Jung is a popular actress in Pakistan and has starred in many TV shows and films. She is also a big fan of cricket and has often been seen supporting the Pakistani national team.

Her support for the Warriors is a sign of the growing popularity of cricket in the United States.

The US Masters T10 tournament is one of the first major cricket tournaments to be held in the United States in years.

It is hoped that the tournament will help to popularise cricket in the country and attract more fans.