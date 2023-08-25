Judge Humayun Dilawar’s first reaction on his transfer

Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, penned a letter to Registrar of the High Court expressing concerns over his transfer and appealed for a transfer to special courts within the judicial complex or the Islamabad High Court citing security threats and a campaign targeting him on social media.

In his letter, the judge addressed to the Registrar of the High Court, he shed light on security threats and a campaign targeting him on social media saying the campaign triggered threats from various individuals worldwide, prompting a show of support for the judge after he pronounced a verdict against a political party’s chairman.

Judge Dilawar revealed that the consequences of this campaign have not been limited to himself. His children are also encountering unusual situations while attending school, underscoring the gravity of the circumstances.

Compounding these concerns, a meticulously orchestrated social media campaign has been initiated against Judge Humayun Dilawar and his family. The judge emphasized that this planned effort has been causing distress and apprehension.

Furthermore, during a recent visit to Britain, Judge Dilawar encountered an inappropriate situation that heightened his security worries.

In light of these challenges, Judge Humayun Dilawar has formally requested a transfer to special courts within the judicial complex or the Islamabad High Court. This move is aimed at ensuring his safety and that of his family, while also maintaining the integrity of the judicial process.