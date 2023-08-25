PCB to offer domestic contracts to 360 cricketers in seven categories

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would offer domestic contracts to 360 players, who would represent 18 teams in the domestic cricket of Pakistan.

The cricketers have been divided in seven categories, as the A plus category would have 20 players and A category would have 30 players.

There will be 30 players each in the C and D category whereas there will be fifty players in the E category.

The F category would be biggest, which would have 170 cricketers. The domestic structure has been made by technical committee, which is headed by Misbah-ul-Haq.

According to the technical committee, their aim is to have more cricketers in the system, so that there would be more competition.

There will be eight teams in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy whereas there will be teams of eight departments in the Presidents Cup.

There will be 10 teams in the Hanif Muhammad Trophy, which will be non-first class event.