Catastrophic flooding grips Punjab: Villages submerged, dams breached

Unprecedented floods, triggered by the release of water from India, have unleashed havoc across various cities in Punjab, leaving dozens of villages submerged in Borewala and Bahawalnagar, with the breach of protective dams severing ground connections in numerous areas.

Distressing reports unveil the relentless impact of the surging Sutlej River, with regions like Basti Lala Dera, Basti Arayan, and Dera Bukha in Bahawalpur experiencing the brunt of the calamity. The swelling river waters have inundated these areas, posing immediate challenges for the affected communities.

Simultaneously, the situation in Borewala remains dire, with the Sutlej River’s relentless high-level floods wreaking havoc. Tragically, approximately 90% of the temporary protective dams erected along the river belt have been breached, leaving hundreds of individuals stranded amidst the deluge. Their plea for assistance is palpable as they wait for relief efforts to reach them.

Meanwhile, Bahawalnagar faces intensified flood adversity, as the fast-flowing river waters swallow a significant expanse of land near the river belt. This catastrophe has led to the isolation of over 60 villages, as their land connections have been severed.

At Khairpur Tamiwali’s Head Islam, a high-level flood rail has surged, accompanied by a recorded water level of 20 feet. The water discharge measures at a staggering 180,000 cusecs at Head Ganda Singh.

The crisis echoes in Lodhran, where the swift flow of the Sutlej River has inundated suburbs, compelling ongoing rescue efforts to relocate affected residents to safer grounds.

Devastated victims recount the mercilessness of the floods, which have left their homes and crops obliterated. As they grapple with the aftermath, the road to recovery appears daunting, underscoring the pressing need for immediate assistance and rehabilitation.