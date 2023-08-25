Zaka Ashraf calls PCB meeting to save his seat

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf called on the meeting of MC members in Karachi, in a desperate attempt to save his position.

Inter Provincial Coordination Ministry (IPC) had written a letter to the Interim Prime Minister to remove Zaka Ashraf from the office, as according to them, it was a political hiring.

The meeting of PCB MC would be held on Sunday at a hotel in Karachi, as all the members have been asked to attend it.

Zaka Ashraf had served as the chairman of PCB in the past as well and there was a power struggle between him and Najam Sethi in the past as well.

Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi had said few days back that it was like a joke that so many changes were made in PCB just few months before the World Cup.

Less than 12 months back, Ramiz Raja was the chairman of PCB. But then Najam Sethi became MC Head for few months.