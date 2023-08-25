Vicky Kaushal fans furious as Allu Arjun bags Best Actor award

The recent announcement of Allu Arjun winning the National Award for Best Actor for his portrayal in “Pushpa” has ignited a debate on social media, particularly among Vicky Kaushal’s fans.

Both Allu Arjun and Vicky Kaushal are trending as fans express contrasting opinions on the award decision.

View this post on Instagram

Allu Arjun’s performance as the gangster Pushpa garnered significant attention and commercial success. However, the National Award for his role has led to divided opinions.

View this post on Instagram

Some social media users argue that Vicky Kaushal’s performance in “Sardar Udham,” a film based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh, was superior and deserving of recognition. “Sardar Udham” won five National Awards, including Best Hindi Film.

Vicky Kaushal, a previous National Award winner for Best Actor, received widespread acclaim for his role in “Sardar Udham.” Fans and critics alike praised his performance as a “masterclass” and “timeless.”

Amid the discussions, some individuals questioned the credibility of the National Awards, suggesting that the decision compromised the integrity of the recognition.

Three years ago, Vicky Kaushal shared the National Award for Best Actor with Ayushmann Khurrana for their exceptional performances in “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and “Andhadhun,” respectively.

The announcement of the National Awards for the year 2021 has generated fervent discussions on social media platforms, with fans expressing their viewpoints on the recognition given to Allu Arjun’s performance in “Pushpa.”

Alongside this debate, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon’s joint win for the Best Actress prize has also captured attention, making this year’s National Awards a topic of substantial online conversation.