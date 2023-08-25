Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Thundering rain makes Lahore weather pleasant

Met Office predicts more rains
Ayesha Atta Aug 25, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: File photo
Photo: File photo

Torrential rain along with gusty winds on Friday made the weather pleasant in Lahore.

Rain was heavy in areas around Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Walton Road, Mall Road, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk and Defence.

According to the metrological department, under the influence of this weather system, more rains were are expected.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted a series of monsoon rains across the country,

The Met Office had issued warnings about the potential impacts of these rains, including the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Lahore from August 23 to August 26.

Landslides are also a concern in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Residents and authorities were advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions in response to the expected weather conditions.

Lahore

monsoon rains

Torrential rains

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular