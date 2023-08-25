Altercation erupts as Nawaz Sharif’s security guards confront journalists in London

An unfortunate incident unfolded as security personnel associated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif engaged in a heated confrontation with journalists slated to cover a meeting between former prime minister and party president Shehbaz Sharif in London.

Reports reveal that the security guards in question displayed aggressive behavior towards journalists who had gathered at Hussain Nawaz’s office to report on the forthcoming meeting between the Sharif brothers in London.

The situation escalated as the security personnel purportedly resorted to threats and used inappropriate language while dealing with reporters who were carrying out their journalistic duties.

In response to this incident, a protest ensued as journalists voiced their discontent and called for action from the leadership of the PML-N.

This incident highlights the challenges journalists often face while striving to fulfill their reporting responsibilities, underscoring the importance of respecting media personnel’s rights to carry out their duties without intimidation or obstruction.