Best upcoming Games in September 2023

The game lovers have been anxiously waiting for some of the biggest game launches due in September 2023.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be launched on September 1. The game will cost $39.99.

Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch, PC)

Rune Factory 3 Special has been available for physical pre-purchase for the Nintendo Switch™ system and game lovers can order as it retails for an RRP of €39.99/£34.99 for the standard edition, and for the Limited Edition bundle at an RRP of €59.99 / £49.99.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5) will release on September 6. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.

Starfield (PC, XSX/S)

Starfield is shaping up to be the most anticipated title this year when it releases worldwide on the 6th of September on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Windows-based PCs. Users can also buy the Premium Edition ($100) or the Constellation Edition ($300) to get 5 days early access for the title which will also show up as part of the Xbox Game Pass as a Day 1 title.

Fae Farm (PC, Switch)

Fae Farm will release on 8th September and the game will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Traditional Chinese languages.

EA Sports FC 24 (PC, PS, Switch, Xbox)

It’s the dawn of a new era for EA’s flagship soccer series and the company has revealed when the first installment of the rebranded franchise will arrive. EA Sports FC 24 will hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 29th. EA’s long-standing partnership with FIFA ended after FIFA 23, prompting the name change.

