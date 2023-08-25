Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ to premiere on Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans were in for a treat on Friday morning as the first glimpse of her debut OTT film, “Jaane Jaan,” was unveiled.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this murder mystery stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Notably, “Jaane Jaan” is set to release on Kareena’s birthday, September 21, exclusively on Netflix.

The sneak peek captures Sujoy Ghosh’s distinctive crime-thriller directorial style, presenting Kareena Kapoor Khan in a new and striking look. In the video, Kareena intriguingly sings Helen’s iconic song “Aa Jane Jaan” in a mysterious voice. The visuals offer glimpses of Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, adding to the film’s enigmatic atmosphere.

Sharing her excitement about the project, Kareena expressed, “After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a newcomer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling.” She also praised Netflix’s global reach and platform for showcasing diverse films.

“Jaane Jaan” is set in Kalimpong and serves as the official adaptation of the bestselling novel “Devotion of Suspect X” by Keigo Higashino. Sujoy Ghosh, the director, shared his passion for the source material, stating, “From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X,’ I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read.” He expressed gratitude towards Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay for bringing the story to life on screen and hoped that the audience would love it as much as the team does.

With anticipation building for the film’s release, “Jaane Jaan” promises a captivating and unique viewing experience, as Kareena Kapoor Khan embarks on a new cinematic journey in a role that holds promise for her audience.