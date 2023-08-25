SECP issues first-ever shariah compliance certificates to REITs

In a groundbreaking move, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted the inaugural Certificates of Shariah Compliance to two real estate investment trusts (REITs): Signature Residency REIT and Rahat Residency REIT.

As per an official statement by the SECP, the issuance of these Shariah compliance certificates follows the introduction of the Guidelines for Offering Islamic Financial Services 2023, in line with a Federal Shariah Court (FSC) directive. The court’s ruling instructed the government to facilitate lending activities under an interest-free framework.

The new guidelines pave the way for conventional financial institutions aiming to transition into Shariah-compliant business models. The SECP underlined the significance of this development, emphasizing its role in aligning the real estate industry with Islamic financial markets.

Under the REIT structure, investors participate in a Shirkat ul Aqad partnership, facilitating the acquisition of real estate and the execution of contracts for construction, financing, sale, and redemption. All processes adhere to the guidelines set forth by Shariah Advisors.

The issuance of Shariah compliance certificates not only signifies regulatory transparency but also establishes a regulated avenue for Shariah-conscious investors to engage in real estate investment.

The Signature Residency REIT, with an Rs. 825 million fund size and a projected life of 4 years, operates as a closed-end developmental REIT. Its primary objective is to develop apartments and retail units on designated land, generating revenue through unit sales.

Similarly, the Rahat Residency REIT, also a closed-end Shariah-compliant developmental REIT, boasts a fund size of Rs. 1,650 million and an indicative life of 5 years.

This significant step underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an Islamic finance ecosystem and offers Shariah-compliant investors a regulated platform to participate in the real estate sector.