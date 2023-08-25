Progress of Balochistan main priority of govt: Interim PM

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said progress of Balochistan was the main priority of his government.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki after his arrival here. The chief minister briefed the PM on the administrative affairs of the province.

The prime minister directed that a detailed briefing should be presented regarding the administrative affairs and development and infrastructure projects of Balochistan.

He said progress of Pakistan was not possible without progress of Balochistan, adding Balochistan was not only rich in natural resources but its real strength was its capable human resources.

On his arrival, the prime minister was presented a guard of honour at the Chief Minister House.