Wahaj and Yumna to star together in another project?

The 7th Sky Entertainment, recently shared a post asking fans, if they want to witness their favourite on-screen couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali together again.

Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s production house, which previously produced the blockbuster drama “Tere Bin” with Yumna and Wahaj in the lead roles, might have something even bigger in the treasure for the “YumHaj” fans, as the recent post shared by them indicated towards it.

The caption of the post said, “Do you want to see these two together again in another 7th Sky and Geo drama serial? Let us know in the comments section.” The caption was meant for fans to engage in the comments so the producers could allow the viewers to share their points of view, ahead of the announcement of another blockbuster drama.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi have been internationally the most beloved on-screen couple, after their recent drama “Tere Bin.” Their fiery chemistry kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Previously, after “Tere Bin” last episode, 7th Sky Entertainment shared a possibility of “Tere Bin 2,” and fans haven’t calmed down ever since.

There were many characters from the mentioned drama, who were left without meeting their fate, such as Agha Mustafa Hassan (Malik Zubair), and Sabeena Farooq (Haya). Fans have been curious to know the end of the characters as they wanted them to pay for the evil they did.

There is a chance that this might be it. Fans seemed overwhelmed by the recent post regarding their beloved duo, with countless comments and numerous likes on the post, the entertainment company has garnered fan frenzy. It is still yet to be disclosed if the drama will be a sequel of the previous hit “Tere Bin” or would it be another love story featuring the darling “YumHaj”

Yumna Zaidi was last seen doing a “Round Table series” for a fashion magazine, while Wahaj Ali’s latest appearance was in the drama serial “Mein” alongside Ayeza Khan.