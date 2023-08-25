PML-N, PTI ‘failed’ to deliver, asserts Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Friday that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had “failed” to deliver for the country.

Addressing an event, Mr Abbasi asserted, “The politicians are more responsible for the ongoing situation of the country. The country’s problems will not be addressed until all the stakeholders sit together.”

“It is not possible to run the country where anarchy prevails. If three back-to-back transparent elections are held in the country, the problems of the country will be solved,” Mr Abbasi stated.

He stated, “Today, the people of the country are receiving more inflated power bills than their monthly incomes. There is a dire need to take difficult decisions in a bid to take the country out of the quagmire”.

Mr Abbasi said, “This is a last opportunity to drag the country out of the vortex; otherwise, everyone will be responsible for the outcomes”.

“Sadly, on August 14, every year, there is a tradition to distribute awards. But none of us deserve any awards considering the country’s woes,” Mr Abbasi rued.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Abbasi said that Shehbaz Sharif will have to be answerable to the entire nation as he was the premier.

Speaking on Samaa TV programme “Nadeem Malik Live”, Mr Abbasi was of the view that holding the elections on the old census was “unfair”. He ruled out the possibility of the general elections before February or March.

“If the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government had not come to power, the country would have faced an even worse situation,” he asserted.

Speaking about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, Mr Abbasi said, “It is up to Nawaz Sharif to decide his return to the country. Nawaz Sharif should return ahead of the elections.”

He urged Nawaz Sharif to surrender himself before the courts after making his way to the country, adding that the PML-N supremo had no other option but to surrender himself.

Mr Abbasi was of the view that if Nawaz was voted into power, nobody could point fingers at the PDM-led government.

Speaking about the economy, Mr Abbasi said, Political stability is vital for putting the country’s economy on track.“