Rakhi Sawant leaves for ‘Umrah,’ amid divorce controversy

Rakhi Sawant, known for her eventful personal life and recent divorce from ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, has set out to perform Umrah.

In a viral video, Rakhi is seen wearing a hijab, expressing her excitement about the pilgrimage, and requesting prayers from her fans. However, the video triggered a response from netizens who invoked the idiom, “900 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali,” implying that a person embarks on a righteous path after committing numerous wrongdoings.

Just before her departure for Umrah, Rakhi visited the Mahim Dargah seeking blessings. During a press conference, she shared, “I have faith in Allah that he will accept my prayers,” in reference to her ongoing personal struggles.

Rakhi’s complicated relationship with Adil Khan Durrani, which led to their divorce, involved allegations of domestic violence, sexual harassment, financial mishandling, and more. An FIR was filed against Adil under various IPC sections.

Recently, Rakhi claimed that Adil recorded her nude videos with the intention of selling them in Dubai. She also alleged witnessing him involved in sexual activities with both men and women. She also mentioned attempted physical harm.

This year has also been challenging for Rakhi due to the loss of her mother, Jaya Bheda, to endometrial cancer at the age of 73. Throughout her career, Rakhi has been a part of films like “Kurukshetra,” “Main Hoon Na,” and “Shootout at Lokhandwala,” as well as reality shows like “Bigg Boss” and “Nach Baliye.” Her personal life and public statements have often kept her in the spotlight.