Judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced Imran in Toshakhana case, now made O.S.D

Humayun Dilawar, a judge who announced the verdict of Toshakhana criminal case sentencing three years imprisonment to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, has been made Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D) on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per the notification, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar has now been asked to report to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A notification was issued by the IHC Additional Registrar on the instructions of the Chief Justice of IHC Aamir Farooq.

It is pertinent to note that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested on August 6—second time in three months—from his Zaman Park residence, moments after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment and disqualified him for five years in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Imran Khan was transferred to Attock Jail as part of his detention where his medical examination was conducted.

All eyes on IHC’s Monday hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred the hearing on Friday regarding Imran Khan’s application against his conviction and the subsequent suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The adjournment occurred due to the absence of Amjad Pervaiz, the lawyer of Election Commission of Pakistan.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case.

Subsequently, the court accepted the request of ECP lawyer Amjad Pervaiz for an adjournment and scheduled the next hearing for Monday.