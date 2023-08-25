Karan Johar casts Kajol in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film ‘Sarzameen’

Karan Johar’s upcoming production, “Sarzameen,” which marks the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, has added another star to its lineup.

Renowned actress Kajol is set to play a significant role in the film, enhancing the project’s depth and impact. The movie, directed by Kayoze Irani, is already generating buzz due to Ibrahim’s lineage and potential. Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has gained substantial attention for his striking resemblance to his father and his genuine charisma.

Under the mentorship of Karan Johar, he has completed shooting for his first film, “Sarzameen.” While the film does not feature a female lead opposite Ibrahim, Kajol’s inclusion is expected to elevate the overall narrative.

An insider revealed, “Kajol plays a crucial role.” Meanwhile, Ibrahim’s grounded nature and sincere enthusiasm for his craft have earned him a commendation. The source noted, “He is very warm, childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn’t over-smart (or doesn’t carry the star kid tag).”

Ibrahim’s uncanny resemblance to his father Saif Ali Khan is a talking point in itself. The source mentioned, “When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.”

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s sister and a fellow actor had previously confirmed his entry into acting and mentioned his completion of shooting for his debut film. As the film’s production nears its conclusion, anticipation builds for its release, even though the official date remains undisclosed.

Ibrahim has already gathered a strong social media following, and his journey into the industry’s limelight is eagerly anticipated by fans and the industry alike.