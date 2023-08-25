All Pakistan Kickboxing championship begins in Quetta

All Pakistan Kickboxing Championship kicked off in Quetta as some of the most prominent fighters from all over the country are participating in the event.

More than 30 fights were held on the first day of championship, as the spectators enjoyed some thrilling action.

The organisers said that they tried to create a healthy atmosphere for the players, so that they can give their best.

Director General of Sports in Quetta said that it was an honour and a memorable experience for players of their city, as they are hosting the event.

He hoped that such events will give more confidence to the players in Quetta and would help Pakistan produce some stars.

He added that they would try to create more opportunities for the youth in Quetta, so that they can serve Pakistan in sports as well.

The DG Sports expressed his desire to host events of other sports as well in future.