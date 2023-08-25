Kinza Hashmi shares tips on how to deal with toxic people

Renowned actress Kinza Hashmi is not only established herself as one of the most talented stars in the showbiz industry but also loves to prove her fans how intelligent the diva is.

She always gives some sort of message on her social media posts in a bid to add value to people’s lives.

Taking to Instagram, she drops fresh snaps along with a motivational caption. For the post, she captioned it, “By staying away from toxic people, your face begins to shine. (Chehre pe aata hai NoorJab tum rehte ho toxic logon se doooor.)”

This is not the first time she has posted such messages. She always makes all-out efforts to share moments of joy with her fans.

Her dedicated fans started to write their feedback in the comments section. One of the users penned, “Kinza is the loveliest and most gorgeous girl in Pakistan”.

Few days back, Kinza had urged her fans to stop focusing on things that steal their happiness.

Kinza shared a message about the importance of letting go of negativity and focusing on the positive.

Kinza’s message resonated with her fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of support.

She gave her funs a message in a funny way. “ Japan mein milti hai sushi. Stop focusing on things that steal your khushi,“ Kinza captioned the post.

The “Ishq Tamasha” star’s message is a reminder that happiness is a choice. It is not always easy to make the choice to be happy, but it’s worth it.

Few days back, Kinza dropped a series of clicks. She is seen wearing a yellow ethic attire.

She accessorised the dress with a jewellery. Her fans are loving the look, and they could not stop raving about how beautiful she looked.

The dress is a perfect example of how Kinza Hashmi can make any outfit look stylish. She is a true fashion icon, and her fans are always eager to see what she will wear next.

Kinza Hashmi has amassed over eight million followers on her Instagram handle due to utter dedication to her profession.