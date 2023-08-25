Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to reunite in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

The 90s favourite Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are reuniting for the third installment of the beloved Welcome franchise, titled “Welcome To The Jungle.”

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were a cherished onscreen duo during the 90s, featuring in hit films like “Mohra,” “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi,” and “Barood.” While their cinematic partnership garnered immense popularity, their real-life romantic relationship also captured public attention.

Although they took different paths in their personal lives, their mutual respect and fondness for each other remained intact. Now, after 20 years, the dynamic pair is set to share the screen once again, marking a momentous reunion.

An Indian magazine confirmed that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon will collaborate for “Welcome 3,” revealing a long-awaited revival of their partnership. It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them together.

While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, however, it is unlike anything they have done before. Titled “Welcome to the Jungle,” the upcoming adventure comedy boasts an impressive ensemble cast.

The film’s preparation is underway, and shooting schedules are in the works. Both Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are reportedly excited about this fresh opportunity, which promises a distinctive and entertaining collaboration.

“Welcome 3” continues to generate anticipation, especially with the inclusion of established names like Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The movie, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, is set to hit theatres on Christmas 2024, promising a cheerful holiday treat for fans of the franchise and the iconic pair alike.