PCB sends Asia Cup invitations to BCCI office bearers

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent the invitations to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials for the Asia Cup, including the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah, who is also the Secretary of BCCI.

It was also reported that PCB had also sent invitations to the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and General Manager of International Cricket Council (ICC), as Pakistan is holding a multi-nation event in Cricket for the first time since 2008.

PCB also invited the other ICC members for the memorable occasion of 2023 Asia Cup.

It is expected that BCCI’s President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla would come to Pakistan for the event.