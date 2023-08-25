‘Why Hamza’s character was killed in Pyarey Afzal,’ Khalilur Rehman Qamar reveals

Khalilur Rehman Qamar recently engaged in a revealing conversation on the Samaa TV’s show “Gup Shup,” hosted by Vasay Chaudhary.

The discussion provided insights into Qamar’s creative decisions and the passionate reactions his projects, including “Meray Paas Tum Ho” and “Pyarey Afzal,” have evoked from the audience.

During the conversation, the spotlight turned towards the impactful conclusions of “Meray Paas Tum Ho” and “Pyarey Afzal,” both of which left a deep imprint on viewers’ emotions. Qamar recalled the intense public reactions he witnessed during the screening of “Meray Paas Tum Ho’s” final episode, explaining, “The ending infuriated some women to the point that they started bashing me forcing their husbands to intervene.”

Similarly, the conclusion of “Pyarey Afzal,” featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, also sparked fervent responses from the audience. Qamar shared a personal anecdote, revealing that an elderly woman on a plane once patted his back and inquired, “Why did you kill Afzal?” This interaction highlighted the impact of his storytelling on people’s lives.

Delving deeper into the creative process, Qamar disclosed an incident related to “Pyarey Afzal” that had the potential to escalate. Recounting the event, he stated, “Pyarey Afzal’s drama’s final episode was screened in a cinema, leaving two girls emotional. Hamza advised us to leave to avoid angry fans.”

Qamar further clarified the reasoning behind the pivotal decision to kill off Hamza Ali Abbasi’s character in “Pyarey Afzal.” He shared that Abbasi had requested the character’s demise, expressing, “Please kill me in the drama, I want to stay alive forever in the audience’s heart.”

Moved by Abbasi’s eagerness, Qamar decided to honour his request and decided to conclude the hero’s journey in the series. With an impressive portfolio including hits like “Sadqay Tumharey,” “Pyarey Afzal,” and “Meray Paas Tum Ho,” Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s candid insights offer a unique glimpse into the intricate relationship between storytellers and their audience. His revelations reaffirm the profound impact of artistic expression in eliciting genuine and lasting emotions.