Aliya Ali dedicates her next Instagram post to acid attack victims

Popular actress Aliya Ali, who is undoubtedly known for her excellent acting abilities but is also dominating the world of the internet.

She is an avid social media user who loves to drop mesmerising content on social media. However, this time, she came up with a different idea.

Aliya has dedicated her next post to the acid attack victims, as she shared a strong message on her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

In the posts, she is seen portraying herself as an acid victim survivor, donning a brilliant white suit, and driving a luxurious car.

She captioned the snaps, “An acid attack can destroy physical features, but it can’t destroy the soul.

Few days back, the “Mann Aangan” star shared a series of six snaps to wow her fans.

In the pictures, Aliya is seen wearing a stunning, multi-colored, ornate outfit. In the snaps, Aliya is seen near the luxurious wooden stair railing. In one click, wall-mounted ceramics can also be seen placed on the wall.

View this post on Instagram

For the stunning photos, Aliya captioned, “Happy moments.”

Fans started praising the star by dropping lots of emoticons and written feedbacks. One of the users wrote, “cute,” and another of the followers wrote, “wow.”