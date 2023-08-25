Why BJP governors interfering in opposition-ruled states Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu?

The BJP-led Modi government appointed Governors are meddling affairs in the respective state and causing rift between the state and the centre government relations.

In a latest, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote a letter to AAP led CM in Punjab and threatened him to impose Presidential Rule in the state if the latter did not answer to the letters he wrote seeking answers about drug culture in Punjab.

Other opposition-ruled states like like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have also claimed the Governor’s interference in the state government’s functioning.

As per Indian media, Modi in an intent to increase BJP vote bank in the opposition led state like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, has tasked his governors to meddle into the affairs of the state, to given an impression that center government is more concerned than the state government about the issues, maters and problems of the people.

AAP reacts to threats from Governor

Responding to the Governor’s warning, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang told news agency ANI that the Governor should maintain a decorum.

“India’s Constitution empowers elected people… Such threatening and warning by the Governor, threat to impose President’s Rule - the BJP’s agenda has come on the lips of the Governor,” Mr Kang said.

Impose Presidential rule in Manipur, in Haryana

“I would like to tell the Governor that if they want to impose the President’s Rule, they should do that in Manipur, in Haryana. Punjab government is working within the constitutional framework. Governor has just one agenda - taking forward BJP’s agenda of disturbing the non-BJP State governments,” the AAP leader alleged.