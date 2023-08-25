Gold prices in Pakistan witness huge increase

The price of gold per tola experienced a substantial increase, resulting in a surge of thousands of rupees across the country.

Detailed reports indicate that the global market witnessed a noteworthy rise of $4 per ounce in the price of gold, driving the new valuation to $1919.

The impact of this international upswing in prices reverberated across domestic bullion markets, causing a notable price hike in cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

As a result, the cost of gold per tola escalated by Rs 2900, reaching an impressive Rs 2,35,500.

Simultaneously, the price of ten grams of gold also surged by Rs 2486, causing the new rate to attain a value of Rs 2,01,930.

The confluence of these factors underscores the dynamic nature of gold prices, where global shifts resonate within domestic markets, ultimately influencing the financial landscape.