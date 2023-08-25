Neetu Kapoor expresses pride for Alia Bhatt as she bags national award

Alia Bhatt continues to rise as she clinches the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards 2023 for her performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Neetu Kapoor, the acclaimed Bollywood actor and Alia’s mother-in-law, took to social media to express her pride and congratulate the talented actress. Having joined the Kapoor family through her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, Alia has seamlessly become a beloved part of the clan.

The couple later welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year. Neetu Kapoor, known for her warmth and support, has consistently cheered for Alia since her entry into the family.

This time, following Alia’s prestigious National Award victory, Neetu turned to her Instagram stories to share her sentiments. Posting an image of Alia adorned in an exquisite blingy saree and an off-shoulder blouse, Neetu captioned it, “So so proud of you @aliabhatt for your first national award God bless.”

The friendship between Alia and Neetu has been evident throughout the years. Neetu’s support has extended to praising Alia’s fashion choices, heartfelt birthday wishes, and applauding her role in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

As Alia revels in the success of her film alongside Ranveer Singh and continues to make a mark on the global stage with her Hollywood debut in “Heart of Stone,” Neetu’s admiration for her daughter-in-law shines brighter than ever.

While Alia’s career soars, Neetu Kapoor, a veteran actress, recently appeared in Raj Mehta’s “Jugjugg Jeeyo.” Despite not securing the Best Supporting Actress award nomination at the Filmfare Awards, Neetu’s fans eagerly anticipate her return to the silver screen, eager to witness her captivating performances once again.