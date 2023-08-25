Arshad Nadeem qualifies for World Athletics Championship final

Pakistan’s ace Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem made the nation proud once again on Friday, as he qualified for the final of World Athletics Championship at Budapest, Hungary.

Arshad Nadeem had missed the Asian Athletics Championship in July this year, due to an injury.

He had not competed at any International event this year and his last participation was at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, where he won the Gold Medal.

Arshad Nadeem also won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, when he became first South Asian to throw over 90 metres.

The Pakistani athlete got to a disappointing start as he could throw only 70.63 metres. His second throw was better as he went over 80 metres with 81.53.

Arshad Nadeem topped his group with a final throw of 86.79 metres. He would face tough challenge against India’s Neeraj Chopra in the final, who topped Group A with first throw of 88.77 metres.

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra stood together on podium at the 2018 Asian Games and both reached final of Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Athletics World Championship.