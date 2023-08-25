Udta Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt in doldrums over failure to control drugs trafficking

The friction between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the Indian Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has intensified after the Governor warned he may recommend the President’s rule over Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not responding to official communication.

The Indian media reported, Governor today warned Mann, he could recommend President’s rule in the state and also to start criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered.

As per the Indian Constitution, a state is brought under the direct rule of the centre with the invocation of Article 356, usually after a report is sent by the Governor.

‘Mann has no answers on drug trafficking’

In his letters, the Punjab Governor raised questions on drug trafficking in the border state and asked Mann about action taken by his government.

The Governor in the letter said he has got reports from various agencies about availability and use of narcotics, and how it has become common that they are allegedly available in pharmacies and even in government-controlled liquor stores.

1 in 5 people in Punjab is addicted to drugs

The Governor quoted a recent report by the parliamentary standing committee that said one in five people in Punjab is addicted to drugs.

In his latest communication to Mann, Governor Purohit indicated he was upset over not getting any reply from him on his previous, and warned him that he could send a report to the President on “failure of constitutional mechanism.” Purohit advised Mann to act before he takes this “final decision” under Article 356 of the Constitution, and section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.

Final warning

“Before I am going to take final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and take a decision about initiating criminal proceedings under section 124 of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought for under my letters referred to above, as also in the matter of the steps taken by you concerning the problem of drugs in the State, failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law and the Constitution,” the Governor said in the letter.