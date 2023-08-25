SRK unveils 5 fiery avatars in ‘Jawan’ new motion poster

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has set the internet abuzz with the release of a captivating motion poster for his upcoming movie “Jawan.”

The poster showcases the versatile actor in five distinct avatars, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release on September 7th, 2023. In this much-anticipated film, SRK stars alongside Nayanthara, and his various looks have been the talk of the town.

Recently, he took to his social media to reveal the new motion poster, displaying his different personas in the movie. His post read, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!”

The poster’s release prompted an outpouring of reactions from fans. One excited follower humorously commented, “Kursi ki peti baandh lo, ab mausam bigadne wala hai” (Fasten your seat belts, the weather is about to change). Another praised SRK’s unique approach, stating, “Only SRK has that much confidence in one movie to play many roles, Boss of Bollywood.”

The motion poster showcases SRK’s transformations, including a ferocious look with a dense beard, a dramatic persona with spectacles, and a clean-shaven “chocolate boy” appearance. Notably, a mysterious cemented mask adorning half his face and his bald side in the fifth look has stirred excitement.

“Jawan,” produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, boasts a talented cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra. Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance.

SRK enthusiasts can’t wait to catch him in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki,’ where he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu.