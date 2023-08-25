Case lodged against Balochistan CM’s advisor, former minister

A significant development unfolded as authorities registered a case at Civil Lines Police Station against Umair Muhammad Hasni, Balochistan CM’s Advisor to Minerals, and Amanullah Notezai, a former Minister. The case stems from a confrontation that transpired with the administration of the Civil Hospital’s trauma center recently.

The formal complaint, filed with the Civil Lines police, alleged that the incident involved the advisor and former minister’s entourage brandishing weapons at doctors and security personnel. Furthermore, the complaint asserts that the security guards were subjected to physical assault, verbal abuse, and threats of grave consequences.

The events leading to the case unfolded when Umair Muhammad Hasni, accompanied by armed guards and a sizeable group of associates, arrived at the Civil Hospital’s trauma center to visit a Levies official. The situation escalated quickly, leading to a tense atmosphere at the hospital premises.

In response to the incident, various doctors’ organizations, including the Young Doctors and Paramedical Staff Association, united in a boycott of services at government hospitals. Their unified demand revolves around the immediate removal of Hasni from his role within the caretaker cabinet.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, capturing the distressing moments wherein Balochistan’s Caretaker Adviser on Minerals, Umair Muhammad Hasni, and his armed guards allegedly subjected the civil hospital staff to physical mistreatment.

As the situation continues to unfold, voices of dissent grow louder, with the protesting factions unequivocally calling for the dismissal of Umair Muhammad Hasni from his cabinet position.