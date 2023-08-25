Ayushmann Khurrana shines amidst stale humour in ‘Dream Girl 2’

In the latest instalment of the Dream Girl series, Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the challenge of salvaging a lacklustre storyline in “Dream Girl 2.”

The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, struggles with a vacuous script that fails to deliver the expected laughs. Khurrana’s charisma shines through, as he never wavers in his commitment to the role, even when the writing falls short.

The movie opens with a jagrata sequence led by Khurrana’s character, accompanied by song and dance. Unfortunately, the rest of the cast seems to follow suit, treating the film as an all-night escapade with little substance.

While “Dream Girl 2” features reliable actors like Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa, much of the burden rests on Khurrana’s shoulders. He admirably attempts to breathe life into a stagnant plot that lacks depth. The film only finds its footing in a pre-climactic sequence, where Khurrana’s character delivers a self-righteous monologue.

Prior comedic scenes fail to generate the intended laughter, leaving the audience either unimpressed or detached throughout. Set in Mathura, the story follows Karam Singh (Khurrana), a jobless performer who takes on the persona of a married woman. He pursues a relationship with budding lawyer Pari Shrivastava (Ananya Panday). However, obstacles arise as Karam’s father’s debt and decrepit ancestral home complicate matters.

Khurrana’s character takes an unexpected turn by becoming a bar dancer, aiming to meet Pari’s father’s conditions. Chaos ensues as a web of relationships and demands unfolds, leading to a series of misguided attempts at humour.

The film’s attempts at jokes, including references to Bollywood stars like Sunny Deol and Shahrukh Khan, often fall flat. Worse yet, “Dream Girl 2” ventures into questionable territory by poking fun at sexual orientation, gender fluidity, adoption, and depression.

While the movie’s premise revolves around Karam posing as a woman to secure his love’s hand, the female characters are limited to only two. Despite its shortcomings, Ayushmann Khurrana’s dedication to the role and Manjot Singh’s support in moments of comedic opportunity is commendable.

However, the film’s overall execution leaves much to be desired. Seasoned actors struggle to inject life into a narrative that lacks direction, making it evident to the audience that Dream Girl 2 falls short of expectations.