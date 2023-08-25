Kamran Tessori takes notice of Karachi sewerage line explosion

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori took notice on Friday of an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area.

Mr Tessori had summoned the report from the Karachi commissioner over the incident.

He directed the authorities to provide the best possible health facilities to the injured victims.

Earlier today, a gas explosion in Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk resulted in the injury of at least nine individuals as several shops sustained damage.

The incident occurred on a nullah, or drain, upon which the shops were constructed. Both officials and eyewitnesses confirmed the occurrence of the explosion.

Footage from the scene depicted a gathering of concerned individuals, while rescue workers diligently assessed the affected area. The blast prompted residents of a nearby building to quickly evacuate in response.

Officials from Rescue 1122 reported that the explosion was triggered by the accumulation of gas in the vicinity.

The force of the explosion caused various items from the shops to fall into the drain.

Lasbela Chowk is a pivotal roundabout that serves as a connecting point between the old and new sections of the sprawling metropolis. Responding to the incident, a substantial contingent of rescue workers swiftly arrived at the scene.

It’s worth noting that the Edhi Foundation’s office was situated close to the blast site.

The wounded victims were transported to Civil Hospital. Among those injured were Naseeruddin (23), Usman (20), Khurram (22), Laal Muhammad (35), Muhammad Ijaz (24), Hafeez (23), Mansoor Ali (40), and Arif (38). As investigations into the cause of the explosion continue, authorities are working to ensure the safety of the affected area and its residents.