Putin has no plans to attend G20 summit in India: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no plans to attend the G20 summit in India in September in person.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, something the Kremlin strongly denies.

This means he risks arrest when traveling abroad.

Why is Putin not traveling outside Russia?

This week he attended a gathering of leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies in South Africa by video link, not in person.

ICC issues arrest warrants of Putin

This year on March 17, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (ICC or the Court) issued warrants of arrest for two individuals in the context of the situation in Ukraine: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.

As per ICC, President of the Russian Federation, is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

