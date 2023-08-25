PMLN picks October 15 for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan

Amid much speculations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return date has been confirmed by the PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that former prime minister for three times Nawaz Sharif will return to country on October 15 this year.

He said he will lead the election campaign of the PMLN.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said date of October 15 has been officially selected for Nawaz Sharif’s return to his homeland.

He vowed that Nawaz Sharif will return to country and will face the law.

Former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif also commented that accountability of the people is a must thing to run the country forward.

ECP responsibility to hold free and fair elections

Shehbaz Sharif said PMLN dissolved assemblies as per law and now it is the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) responsibility to hold free and fair elections.

He assured that PML-N will support the ECP as a political party.

Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif’s name was not in Panama Papers which listed 300 to 400 names.

Courts give clean chit to Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Niazi wasted millions of rupees along with the Mirza Shahzad Akbar but the courts gave clean chit to the Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif’s earlier intended return was slated for mid-September.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had also arrived in London to meet with Nawaz Sharif.

There are plans are in place to extend a warm welcome to him with enthusiastic reception to represent the sentiments of PMLN workers from all corners of country.

When Nawaz Sharif flown to London for treatment ?

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on November 19, 2019 for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court (LHC allowed ex-PM to travel abroad for four weeks.

PMLN leaders since Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London, made statements that PMLN supremo would return to country and be among his people before the next general elections.