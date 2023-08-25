Nawaz Sharif decides to return to Pakistan on October 15

Amid much speculations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif return date has been confirmed by the PMLN.

Sources claimed that former prime minister for three times Nawaz Sharif will return to country on October 15 this year.

Family sources further claimed that the date of October 15 has been officially selected for Nawaz Sharif’s return to his homeland.

Nawaz Sharif’s earlier intended return was slated for mid-September.

PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif has also arrived in London to meet with Nawaz Sharif.

Plans are in place to extend a warm welcome to him, with the aim of gathering around one million people to greet him upon his arrival.

This enthusiastic reception is intended to represent the sentiments of people from all corners of Pakistan.

When Nawaz Sharif flown to London for treatment ?

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on November 19, 2019 for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court (LHC allowed ex-PM to travel abroad for four weeks.

PMLN leaders since Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London, made statements that PMLN supremo would return to country and be among his people before the next general elections.