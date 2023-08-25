Harvard University students meet COAS Munir

A group of 38 students from Harvard University, USA hailing from 9 different countries met General Asim Munir, COAS at GHQ today as part of their visit to Pakistan.

During the interactive session, COAS talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

COAS highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

COAS underscored that Pakistan is acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realize the immense sacrifices given by Pakistan.

COAS also said the human suffering and atrocities being committed in IIJOK and efforts to change the demographic realities.

Students appreciated the COAS for providing the opportunity for constructive interaction.