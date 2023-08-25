PHF spotlights INGOs’ significance in national development and humanitarian response

The devastating floods of 2022 have left an enduring impact across various regions of Pakistan, necessitating extensive rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The journey to reconstruct and rehabilitate flood- affected areas demands collective efforts and resilience,“ said Adil Sheraz, Chair of PHF’s executive committee, during a press conference that highlighted the role of INGOs in national development and humanitarian response in Pakistan.

Although strides have been made, the path to complete recovery of flood affected communities remains a complex endeavor, necessitating not only immediate actions but also a sustained commitment to long-term solutions,“ he further added.

Adil shared that in 2022 PHF member organizations (INGOs) implemented 400 projects throughout Pakistan, including AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan. These projects included 296 dedicated to providing humanitarian assistance, particularly in response to the 2022 floods, and 104 focused on development interventions. These initiatives, worth over $330 million, benefited more than 21.2 million people across the country.

While uploading the government support and collaboration, he stated that the partnership between government and civil society emerges as the bridge to success, uniting communities for a resilient and prosperous Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan is fully committed to strengthening collaboration with all stakeholders, including INGOs, in disaster risk reduction, implementation of resilient, recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction (4RF) model, a strategic framework for reconstructing and rehabilitating flood-affected areas.

This model, coupled with localization and adaptation action plans, provides a roadmap for achieving sustainable recovery. Sheraz highlighted the indispensable role of collective efforts, urging cooperation between government institutions, local communities, district administrations, civil society organizations, and international non-governmental organizations (INGOs). Fortifying these partnerships is vital to ensure efficient resource allocation and effective implementation of strategies.

During the interaction with the media representatives, Syed Shahid Kazmi, PHF Country Coordinator, shared that PHF is a representative forum of 44 Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) duly registered with the Government of Pakistan.

Kazmi underscored PHF’s role as a forum, acting as a bridge for INGOs in their interactions with the Government, UN agencies, humanitarian stakeholders, civil society organizations, and the media. He commended the pivotal role played by national and international media when dealing with natural disasters or emergencies in the country.

He further stated that the media’s unwavering response has served as a beacon of information, unity, and support during the country’s most challenging times. The media’s rapid coverage, effective information dissemination, and awareness-raising efforts have gone beyond its traditional role, emerging as a crucial catalyst in galvanizing the nation to respond to crises collectively. By expediting relief operations and fostering a spirit of resilience, the media’s influence has extended far and wide, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

PHF’s Country Coordinator also shared that the Chairman of the Senate has nominated three distinguished members from PHF’s executive committee for the Education Parliamentarian Caucus, specifically focusing on climate change and disaster risk reduction. This recognition at the government level further highlights PHF’s member organizations’ role in national development and humanitarian response,“ he added.