Asian stocks tumble in sync with US before Powell’s address

European stocks and US futures grappled with uncertainty as the markets braced for a significant address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This speech is being closely monitored for any indications about the future trajectory of interest rates.

Amid this backdrop, sectors such as energy and mining took the lead, pushing up the normally subdued Stoxx 600 Europe index, all thanks to notable rises in crude oil and iron ore prices. Over on the US side, contracts exhibited stability after a dip in the tech sector on Wall Street, where the surge in Treasury yields took its toll. Notably, the Nasdaq 100 endured a 2.2% drop, marking its toughest day in the past three weeks.

Across Asia, the picture was even bleaker on Friday, as an equity measure for the region witnessed a more than 1% plunge. Although mainland China initially enjoyed a boost in stock values due to news about relaxed mortgage rules, the positivity was short-lived in the face of ongoing economic support measures.

On the Treasury front, yields made a modest climb, especially for two-year notes that remain particularly sensitive to any immediate policy shifts, remaining consistently above 5%.

Attention is laser-focused on the yearly gathering of top central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The keynote speaker, Powell, is slated to present his insights at 10:05 a.m. Washington time. The main interest lies in Powell’s likely articulation of how the authorities plan to evaluate the potential of rate hikes and the trigger points for implementing rate cuts.

Brad Gibson, who oversees APAC fixed income for AllianceBernstein, shared his perspective on Bloomberg Television, stating that “The Fed is close to the end of its cycle.” He also suggested that investors might find owning bond yields at current levels beneficial over the medium term.

In the currency realm, the US dollar displayed vigor, edging closer to a three-month high. This surge follows discussions among traders about the possibility of prolonged periods of elevated interest rates, especially in anticipation of Powell’s upcoming speech. In a parallel move, the yen displayed weakness, breaching the 146 per dollar mark for the first time since Tuesday, driven in part by Tokyo’s inflation data coming in just below expectations.

Before Powell’s address, Susan Collins, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, shared with Yahoo! Finance her perspective that rate hikes might be in the cards. However, she avoided indicating any specific peak point. In contrast, Patrick Harker, President of the Philadelphia Fed, believed that interest rates would hold steady for the remainder of the year. Harker suggested that policymakers have likely executed sufficient tightening, as he conveyed on CNBC that “we’ve probably done enough.”

A survey conducted by 22V Research offered insights into investor expectations. It revealed that 78% of respondents anticipate Powell to underline the importance of data dependency. Financial conditions emerged as the second popular choice, garnering 12% of votes. Just 21% of investors foresee a “risk-off” reaction in the market, while 43% predicted a mixed or negligible response, and 37% bet on a “risk-on” comeback.

Dennis DeBusschere, the founder of a New York-based research firm, pointed out that a Powell emphasis on data dependency could provide stability to 10-year yields, giving a potential boost to the growth-versus-value trade.

Another noteworthy aspect is the speculation around whether Powell will touch upon the notion of r-star, a hypothetical rate that neither accelerates nor hampers economic growth. Esteemed figures like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Bill Dudley, who once headed the New York Fed, have suggested that markets underestimate this neutral interest rate. Any hint of an upward revision could ripple through global markets, necessitating a rethink on the fair value of Treasury yields.

However, Krishna Guha from Evercore ISI projected that Powell would likely steer clear of addressing r-star directly and instead focus on the short-to-medium-term outlook. Guha predicted a balanced assessment without sudden hawkishness but avoiding any “Mission Accomplished” declarations. Guha underscored that the Fed won’t let go of its grip on inflation.

In the commodities realm, Brent crude, a global benchmark, notched a 0.5% increase. In parallel, iron ore was poised for its third consecutive weekly climb, fueled by growing anticipation of Chinese steel mills ramping up their output.

On the European front, natural gas appeared set for its first weekly decrease in the month. This development emerged as hopes of resolution to labor disputes among Australian exporters took shape, quelling concerns of potential supply disruptions in an already volatile market.