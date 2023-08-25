Hareem Shah asks for Naseem Shah’s phone number, fans bewildered

Hareem Shah, known for her controversial online presence and bold statements, has asked for Naseem Shah’s contact information shortly after his stunning performance in Pakistan’s one-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the second match of the ODI series.

In the nail-biting second match of the three-match ODI series played in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, Pakistan emerged victorious in the final over, thanks in large part to Naseem Shah’s remarkable batting prowess.

After the match concluded, Hareem Shah couldn’t contain her excitement and requested Naseem Shah’s contact information on her Twitter account.

Hareem Shah shared a photograph of Naseem Shah on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption that read: “Can I get Naseem Shah’s number? There is some work”.

Her tweet quickly gained attention from fans and followers alike, sparking a wave of discussions and reactions on the social media platform, with a significant portion of fans expressing concerns for the young cricketing star’s wellbeing.

Naseem Shah, at just 20 years old, has already gained a significant following due to his cricketing prowess and maturity on the field.

In the high-pressure contest, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a formidable target of 301 runs for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan chased down the target with just one wicket remaining, with Imamul Haque contributing 91 runs, Babar Azam scoring 53, and Shadab Khan adding 48 crucial runs to the total.

This was not the first time that Naseem Shah had snatched victory from Afghanistan’s grasp. He had previously displayed similar heroics during the Asia Cup T20 on September 7th of the previous year, where he hit two consecutive sixes off Farooqui’s bowling in the final over to lead Pakistan to victory.

With this win, Pakistan took a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, making them strong contenders to clinch the series in the final game scheduled to be held in Colombo on Saturday.