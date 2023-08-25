Caretaker Sindh govt bans approval of building maps and plans

In a move that has sparked discussions and concerns, the caretaker administration of Sindh has introduced a prohibition on the approval of architectural designs for a range of urban structures, encompassing residential dwellings and commercial plazas within the city.

The directive to impose this ban originated from the Local Government department, guided by the caretaker Minister for Local Bodies, Mubeen Jumani.

According to the official notification, this prohibition encompasses both building plans and layout schemes, significantly affecting the operations of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other relevant development bodies.

The impact of the restrictions extends to various entities including the Hyderabad Development Authority, Sehwan Development Authority, Town Planning Development, as well as the Karachi Development Authority, Malir Development Authority, Lyari Development Authority, and Sukkur Development Authority.

SHC prohibits construction of six-storey building on 60-yard plot

In a parallel development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had previously issued orders to halt immediate construction on a six-storey building erected on a 60-yard plot.

This decision followed a plea submitted by Muhammad Ahmed Hassan, who underscored the alarming fact that a structure consisting of a ground floor and five upper floors had already collapsed on the same plot in the past.

The applicant’s appeal implored the court to intervene and prevent further ‘illegal’ construction on the 60-yard plot, considering the previous incident’s tragic consequences that resulted in loss of lives and injuries.

In response to these concerns, the SHC promptly intervened, ordering an immediate cessation of all ‘illegal’ construction activities.

Notices were also served to the Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Director of Katchi Abadi, further highlighting the court’s commitment to ensuring safety and strict adherence to regulations in construction endeavors.

This judicial intervention underscores the paramount importance of maintaining safety standards and regulatory compliance within construction projects.

As discussions continue, stakeholders are navigating the fine balance between urban development and ensuring the well-being of citizens.

As criticism mounts against the caretaker administration’s decision to impose a comprehensive ban on building plans, discussions intensify about finding a balance between developmental needs, safety concerns, and regulatory compliance in the ongoing urbanization of the province.