Pakistani rupee’s wild ride: 5 years of exchange rate volatility

The Pakistani rupee’s relentless plunge against the US dollar has unleashed a wave of unease across the nation, prompting apprehensions about the country’s economic stability.

With the rupee hitting an all-time low at Rs300 against the dollar, the dire situation is a stark reminder of the currency’s gradual erosion over the past seven decades.

Back in 1947, when Pakistan gained its independence, the dollar was valued at a mere Rs3.31. In the early years, despite the challenges of nation-building, the rupee managed to maintain a reasonable degree of stability.

However, recent times have painted a different picture, marked by consistent dollar appreciation.

Rupee’s recent roller coaster

In 2021, the Pakistani rupee experienced a slight resurgence, briefly strengthening against the dollar, with the exchange rate dropping from Rs167 to Rs157.

However, this upward momentum was short-lived, as currency volatility resurfaced and the dollar regained its strength. The departure of Prime Minister Imran Khan from office led to a brief improvement in the rupee’s value, but subsequent market fluctuations erased those gains.

The alarming devaluation of the rupee is closely tied to political instability, highlighting the pressing need for consensus among the country’s political factions.

Experts suggest that a solution could be found through political dialogue akin to the early 1990s, albeit in a more sustained and impactful manner. Alternatively, the country might see a new government emerging with a strong central leadership, aiming to steer the economy towards recovery.

Chronology of the Rupee’s decline

Economic volatility and political turbulence

The ongoing slide of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar has put the nation’s economy on a perilous course, attributed to dwindling foreign exchange reserves, declining remittances, and the potential for a surge in inflation. This depreciation directly translates to higher prices for petroleum and other commodities, thereby exacerbating inflationary pressures. As a result, experts anticipate an impending increase in policy rates in line with IMF conditions.

In the period from 2018 to 2022, Pakistan experienced significant economic fluctuations. The country undertook an IMF program during Nawaz Sharif’s administration, contributing to economic stability. However, political upheavals following the Panama Papers scandal and Nawaz Sharif’s impeachment triggered economic uncertainty, pushing the nation towards economic adversity.

The onset of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure saw the approval of a new IMF program, which aimed at economic stabilization.

Despite this, political cohesion played a vital role in ensuring stability. A unique collaboration between civilian and military leadership was forged under the banner of “being on the same page.”

IMF’s role and market dynamics

As the rupee’s value continues to plummet, concerns have arisen over the significant difference between exchange rates in different markets. While the IMF sought to maintain a modest 1.25% differential between rates, the current disparity stands at approximately 5%. Currency dealers argue that the IMF’s suggested limit constitutes its own form of market interference.

The interplay between the open market and the inter-bank market is under scrutiny, as the dollar’s ascent in the open market contradicts claims that it mirrors inter-bank prices. This discrepancy underscores the high demand for dollars and the accumulation of backlogs for the clearance of imported containers.

As Pakistan navigates these economic challenges, the road ahead demands a strategic approach that involves both political consensus and economic resilience to counteract the rupee’s decline.