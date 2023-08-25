What’s next for iPhone 15 Pro? New colours, says report

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro release is generating excitement, with reports indicating a potential launch event on September 12 or 13. A fresh report now suggests that Apple is set to introduce two new colours for the iPhone 15 Pro, signalling the retirement of the gold and purple options.

According to insights from 9to5Mac, Apple is poised to unveil two additional colour choices for the iPhone 15 Pro: grey and blue. The gold and purple variants will make way for this change.

The forthcoming grey shade is described as a refined titanium tone that will adorn the iPhone 15 Pro’s frame. In contrast, the blue alternative is anticipated to feature a lighter hue than the existing midnight blue.

Earlier speculations had hinted at the possibility of a crimson red variant for the iPhone 15 Pro. However, recent reports indicate the discontinuation of the gold and purple choices.

It’s notable that Apple has embraced gold-coloured options in its iPhones since the 2018 iPhone XS, and various gold shades have graced the lineup since the iPhone 6.

It seems the journey of the gold hue might be coming to a close. Moreover, the purple iteration was introduced alongside the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Anticipated for a September 2023 unveiling, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumoured to feature the new A17 Bionic chip and an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera setup.

Notable design alterations encompass a pill-shaped notch to accommodate the front camera and a redesigned action button. Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce colour-matched charging cables for the first time with the iPhone 15 series.

Beyond this, Apple’s reportedly in the works with the A19 Bionic SoC, which could be the first on a 2nm process, and the M5 chip for Macs.

These developments hint at ongoing chip advancements beyond the A17 Bionic, potentially influencing forthcoming iPhone and Mac releases. However, it’s important to remember that these details remain unofficial until confirmed by Apple.