Bushra Bibi appeals to SC to take notice of Imran’s health conditions in Jail

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court (SC), urging the court to address the deteriorating health conditions of her husband during his incarceration in Attock jail.

After receiving permission, Bushra Bibi visited her husband in Attock Jail on August 22. Following the meeting, she formally submitted the affidavit through Advocate Hamid Khan to bring attention to Khan’s ailing health situation.

In the affidavit, Bushra Bibi stated that Imran Khan’s well-being was compromised while in jail, with evident signs of drastic weight loss and weakened arm muscles.

She expressed concerns that his current health condition poses a substantial risk, particularly given his age of 70.

According to the submitted document, Khan’s life could be seriously threatened due to these health challenges. The affidavit underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that immediate intervention is crucial to ensure Khan’s well-being and safety.

Bushra Bibi reiterated that her husband has consistently voiced his unwavering commitment to endure hardships and make sacrifices for the betterment of the nation. However, she implored the Supreme Court to take prompt and decisive action to address the concerning state of his health.

The affidavit stands as a plea from Bushra Bibi, calling upon the highest judicial authority in Pakistan to intervene and ensure the proper care and medical attention necessary for Imran Khan’s health.