Court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s physical remand in cypher case

The Islamabad Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act on Friday extended the physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case by an additional three days.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi was presented before the court today following the completion of a four-day physical remand.

In a closed session, Islamabad Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat heard the cypher case involving PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Senior advocate Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the court on behalf of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while FIA special prosecutor Shah Khawar represented the prosecution.

During the hearing, Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the court that, during his tenure as the foreign minister, he transmitted the cypher to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and categorically denied any involvement in the theft of the cypher.

The FIA had requested a nine-day extension of Qureshi’s physical remand, a proposal contested by Shoaib Shaheen. Subsequently, the court reserved its judgment and later announced its decision.

The court granted a three-day extension of Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s physical remand to FIA custody, after which the PTI leader was taken into custody by FIA officials.

According to the FIR, the case was registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Qureshi on August 15 over the alleged misplacement of a diplomatic cable from the US under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 read with Section 34 of the PPC.

The FIR was registered on the application of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.