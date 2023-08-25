WWE Champion Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at 36

In a shocking turn of events, Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans worldwide as Bray Wyatt, has tragically passed away at the young age of 36. The former WWE champion had been grappling with a severe, undisclosed health issue, which had kept him away from the ring and television screens for an extended period.

His death, described by his family as sudden and unexpected, has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community.

Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, conveyed the heartbreaking news on Twitter, having received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, Windham’s father.

Levesque stated, “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Windham Rotunda, a third-generation wrestler, followed in the footsteps of his father, Mike Rotunda, and grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan. He rose to fame as the enigmatic leader of the Wyatt Family faction and became the creative genius behind The Firefly Funhouse, where he portrayed the chilling alter-ego, The Fiend.

During his WWE career, Windham Rotunda headlined numerous main events and was regarded as a pivotal figure in the company’s future. He held WWE’s most prestigious singles and tag team championships, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

His journey in WWE began under the moniker “Husky Harris” as part of The Nexus faction before evolving into the iconic Bray Wyatt character.

While the cause of Windham Rotunda’s untimely death has not been officially disclosed, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp reported that it was heart-related. Earlier in the year, Wyatt had contracted COVID-19, which led to severe complications with his heart.

In this time of mourning, fans and colleagues from the wrestling world are pouring in their tributes and heartfelt condolences, remembering the legacy of Bray Wyatt, a charismatic and innovative performer who left an indelible mark on WWE.

As the wrestling community grieves this unexpected loss, the family has requested privacy to cope with their profound loss and remember the man behind the iconic character, Bray Wyatt.