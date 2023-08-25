Epic weapons in Remnant 2: where to find the best and how

In the realm of Remnant 2, weapons play a pivotal role, serving as indispensable tools to conquer the unrelenting challenges hurled your way. A multitude of approximately 70 weapons are scattered across the game world, ripe for purchase, crafting, discovery, or acquisition. These arms conveniently categorize into three primary groups: Melee weapons, Handguns, and Long Guns.

Opting for the perfect weapon entails a thoughtful analysis of your chosen Archetype, your character’s build, and your favoured approach to gameplay. Nonetheless, a selection of weapons emerges as especially advantageous, warranting consideration due to their remarkable effectiveness in combat scenarios.

Spectral Blade

The Spectral Blade, an ablaze laser sword, boasts substantial reach and delivers significant damage. Its distinctive attack involves a whirling barrage of slashes, an ideal maneuver when confronted by hordes or cornered adversaries. Beyond its practicality, this weapon features a visually arresting appearance, highlighted by its entrancing blue laser radiance.

To forge this weapon, you must advance through the Travel to Alepsis storyline. Upon completion, secure the three Seeker’s Keys, pivotal for confronting the Sha’Hala Spectral Guardian of N’Erud. Overcoming this foe rewards you with the Eidolon Shard. Armed with this resource, head to McCabe’s sanctum to craft the Spectral Blade.

Sorrow

Sorrow, a unique handgun of remarkable precision, proves its mettle in medium to long-range engagements. Aesthetic elegance matches its performance, with a fully upgraded version dealing more than double the base damage. The Eulogy weapon Mod, a part of Sorrow’s repertoire, bestows the power of bolt recall. Beyond mere damage, this ability also provides vital healing, making Sorrow a dependable secondary armament and a wellspring of sustenance.

To secure the Sorrow handgun, your quest initiates by locating the Tear of Kaeula Ring in Yaesha. This discovery precipitates a confrontation with Kaeula’s Shadow. Following this encounter, track down Meidra and interact with her. Offering her the Tear of Kaeula ring entitles you to obtain the coveted Sorrow handgun.

Rune Pistol

Precision defines the Rune Pistol, a semi-automatic handgun famed for rapid firing capabilities. Its considerable damage output, coupled with excellent range and accuracy, renders it indispensable for tackling multiple adversaries simultaneously. Like its counterpart Sorrow, the Rune Pistol features the Soul Brand weapon Mod, enabling self-healing and potential extension of healing to teammates through elimination of marked foes.

To claim the Rune Pistol, embark on a search for the Ravenous Medallion in Losomn. Subsequently, follow the Marrow Parish storyline until stumbling upon the Nightweaver’s Web. The Medallion’s exchange yields the Decrepit Rune, a key ingredient for crafting the Rune Pistol under McCabe’s skilled hands.

Enigma

Enigma stands as a distinctive handgun, firing lightning bolts in lieu of conventional bullets. These bolts cascade from one target to the next, inducing the Overloaded status.

Particularly effective in close to mid-range skirmishes, Enigma’s true brilliance shines within confined spaces. Moreover, the Chaos Driver Mod empowers you to craft an array of electrified rods, interlinked to administer shock damage to impacted adversaries.

Stonebreaker

The Stonebreaker sword commands the apex of melee weaponry, with the game’s second-highest base damage. Its strikes carry lethal potency, while charged attacks trigger shockwaves, magnifying damage output. This exceptional melee tool emerges as a robust choice when ammunition runs scarce.

Unlocking the Stonebreaker’s potential involves vanquishing the Corruptor in Yaesha without slaying its Guardian. This triumph rewards you with the Hollow Heart, a material essential for Stonebreaker’s crafting at McCabe’s anvil.

Cube Gun

The Cube Gun, an early-game handgun, excels in short to medium range combat. Its most remarkable trait? Infinite ammunition, putting to rest concerns of bullet depletion. The Cube Shield, a standout Mod, provides a formidable protective barrier, adept at withstanding substantial damage. This attribute proves invaluable, especially during daunting boss battles.

For those yearning for the Cube Gun’s embrace, defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel yields the Conflux Prism, a critical ingredient for McCabe’s forging of this visually striking firearm.

Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter, akin to the Enigma Gun, projects laser beams instead of traditional projectiles. Its impressive damage output, coupled with a capacious magazine and exceptional accuracy, establish it as a stalwart choice for nearly any build.

A lack of recoil, potent ranged damage, and the Heat Sink Mod further elevate its standing by amplifying gun damage and tempering heat buildup.

Crescent Moon

Though a one-shot bow may appear unconventional in Remnant 2, the Crescent Moon challenges preconceptions.

High damage and accuracy make it effective across various ranges. At full upgrade, damage output reaches an impressive 261, with potential for doubling through strategic accessories, enhancing rapid firing. The distinctive Moonlight Barrage Mod transforms basic attacks into charged shots and charged attacks into dual arrow launches. Notably, this mod facilitates health restoration via Moon Essence, a byproduct of bow-strike inflicted enemies.

The path to acquiring this bow is intricate. Commence by acquiring the Dreamcatcher, utilizing it on the slumbering Nimue. This affords access to Anamy’s Echo. Armed with this essence, consult McCabe to forge the finest bow Remnant 2 offers.

Merciless

Merciless, a high-damage firearm, thrives in rapid-fire contexts, particularly in close to medium range encounters. Demonstrating high accuracy and a respectable magazine capacity, it distinguishes itself through its intrinsic Bleed effect, a potent asset. The Bloodline Mod empowers Merciless to unleash a penetrating blast, inflicting an extra 50 percent damage, an invaluable asset against hordes or challenging circumstances.

To claim the Merciless, subdue the Corrupted Ravager under specific criteria to acquire the Crimson Membrane. This prized material facilitates McCabe’s crafting of the weapon, infusing it with the impactful Bleed effect.

Nightfall

Nightfall, a formidable high-damage firearm, reigns supreme in short to medium range confrontations, embodying rapid-fire capabilities. At peak upgrade, it attains an unrivaled status. Its standout feature, the Dreadwalker Mod, grants near-invisibility during movement, confounding adversaries’ targeting efforts.

Furthermore, Nightfall touts perks like unlimited ammunition, a 25 percent fire rate increase, ten percent Lifesteal, and full automation. With adept customization and practice, Nightfall secures its status as one of Remnant 2’s most formidable armaments.

Laying claim to this imposing firearm entails defeating The Nightweaver in Losomn, acquiring the Cursed Dream Silks. With this coveted crafting material in hand, consult McCabe to manifest the Nightfall.

By adhering to these insights, your journey through Remnant 2 will be fortified by an array of weapons tailored to your combat preferences and strategic requirements.