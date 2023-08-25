JIT on May 9 riots reaches Attock Jail to quiz Imran Khan

In a significant development, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the May 9 riots and the attack on the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore reached Attock Jail to interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

This move follows the green light granted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to investigate and potentially arrest Imran Khan in connection with the violent events that transpired on May 9.

A five-member team headed by DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar to rigorous questioning the PTI chief regarding his alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.

This is not the first time Khan has been summoned by the JIT; he previously appeared before the investigative team in Lahore.

Speaking on this matter, Mr Kishwar affirmed that the Lahore police would not transfer the accused from Attock Jail to Lahore. Instead, they would officially document his arrest within the jail’s police records.

Meanwhile, in a potentially concerning development, there have been reports of threats directed towards the JIT members involved in the investigation. The nature and source of these threats remain undisclosed at this time.