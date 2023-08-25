ECP holds talks with PML-N today regarding general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has intensified its efforts to collaborate with various political parties in preparation for the upcoming elections.

As part of this ongoing effort, a significant development is set to unfold today (Friday) as a 7-member delegation from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is scheduled to meet with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

A key focus of this meeting between the electoral oversight body and the PML-N delegation is to discuss the schedule and a suitable date for the forthcoming general elections.

The PML-N delegation is comprised of prominent figures including Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, and Rana Sanaullah.

Additionally, the delegation features the inclusion of Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Amir Muqam, and Attaullah Tarar, further underlining the comprehensive approach that the PML-N is adopting in its engagement with the commission.

Simultaneously, the ECP has extended an invitation to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for consultations, scheduled for August 29.

The ECP had already conducted discussions with delegations from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).