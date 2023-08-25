Ahsan Iqbal says ECP agrees with PML-N’s election suggestions

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has embraced their recommendations for the forthcoming general elections.

Today, a seven-member delegation representing the PML-N convened with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Central to the discussions between the electoral oversight body and the PML-N delegation was the formulation of a suitable schedule and date for the impending general elections.

The PML-N delegation comprised Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, and Rana Sanaullah, along with Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Amir Muqam, and Attaullah Tarar.

After the meeting with the CEC, Ahsan Iqbal addressed the media, indicating that their suggestions had been focused on curbing election expenditures. He further noted that the commission had concurred with their suggestions.

Additionally, the PML-N conveyed the significance of transparency in the electoral process.

Referring to the previous election in 2018, Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that while the Result Transmission System (RTS) was introduced, a more effective system is now in development to address concerns raised during the 2018 election.

Moreover, the need for enhanced participation of women in the election process was a topic of deliberation.

Ahsan Iqbal also revealed that the PML-N had requested the ECP to finalize the constituencies by December 14, considering that the delimitation period has exceeded 90 days.

Reassuringly, the ECP conveyed to them that the election would take place promptly and within the designated timeframe.

Simultaneously, the ECP has extended an invitation to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for consultations, scheduled for August 29.

The ECP had already conducted discussions with delegations from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).